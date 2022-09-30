Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Shantoya Nembhard

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 7:05 am, Shantoya was last seen leaving home for school wearing her uniform, a burgundy tunic and a yellow blouse.

Efforts made to contact her since then have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantoya Nembhard is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

