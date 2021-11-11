Search on for 13-y-o girl and her younger brother in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

Police and family members have launched a search for two children, a 13-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother from Old Harbour, St Catherine who have been missing since Monday, November 8.

The children have been identified as Rohana Bryan, otherwise called ‘Princess’ and her younger brother Rohan Bryan, otherwise called ‘Prince’ both are from the Panton Lane section of Old Harbour.

Rohana is of dark complexion, slim build and about 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall. There are fingers missing on both her hands. Rohan is of dark complexion, medium build and about 110 centimetres (3 feet 7 inches) tall. He sports a cornrowed hairstyle, the police said in their report.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Rohana, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, November 7, left home with her brother to purchase cake in the Old Harbour Town centre at about 11:00 am an alarm was raised when neither child returned home.

At the time they went missing, Rohana was dressed in a lime green blouse, lime green tights and a pair of lime green sneakers. Rohan was dressed in a plaid, green and blue short-sleeved shirt, grey shorts with white stripes and a pair of red sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rohana and Rohan Bryan is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-943-7799, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.