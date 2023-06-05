Search on for 13-y-o girl gone missing in Bath, St Thomas Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for, and a search continues for 13-year-old Sanique Speid of Bottom Yard, Bath district in St Thomas, who has been missing since Thursday, June 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Bath police are that about 6:30 am, Sanique was last seen leaving home for school. When last seen, she was dressed in a grey tunic, white blouse and a pair of black shoes and white socks.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanique Speid is asked to contact the Bath police at 876-703-4021, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sanique Speid was made available up to the time of this publication.