Search on for 13-y-o girl gone missing in Bath, St Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Hunt on for instigator behind bomb threat at St Mary High School

Bomb threat suspect now in police custody

JPS ‘journeys through the decades’ at glitzy affair

16 days of GATFFEST for 2023

Cavalier and Mount Pleasant to battle for Jamaica Premier League title

Labour Ministry confirms death of Jamaican farm worker in Canada

Fisherman granted $1 million bail in Canadian wife’s death case

Bus conductor charged with burglary after house breaking incident

50 regional students set to participate in Cemex work-ready programme

An Ananda Alert has been activated for, and a search continues for 13-year-old Sanique Speid of Bottom Yard, Bath district in St Thomas, who has been missing since Thursday, June 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Bath police are that about 6:30 am, Sanique was last seen leaving home for school. When last seen, she was dressed in a grey tunic, white blouse and a pair of black shoes and white socks.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanique Speid is asked to contact the Bath police at 876-703-4021, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sanique Speid was made available up to the time of this publication.

