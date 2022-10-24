Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 13-year-old Christine Weathers, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, of Harvey Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, October 23.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Christine was last seen In Portsmouth, Portmore, St Catherine wearing a pink blouse, black tights and a pair of multi-coloured slippers with a black knapsack bag.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christine Weathers is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-932-7111, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.