Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore

Cops probing sudden death of Jamaican woman in Antigua

American men granted $10-m bail re major gun importation case

Tourism minister says tackling crime is everybody’s responsibility

Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems

US fintech firm announces availability of tech solutions locally

Gov’t outlines major plans to improve water distribution locally

MIYA-NWC featured in series produced by BBC StoryWorks

Person of interest in Aneka Townsend’s case was under probe in 2013

Maxfield Park Primary celebrates Heritage Day in style

Monday Oct 24

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

47 minutes ago

Christine Weathers

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 13-year-old Christine Weathers, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, of Harvey Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, October 23.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Christine was last seen In Portsmouth, Portmore, St Catherine wearing a pink blouse, black tights and a pair of multi-coloured slippers with a black knapsack bag.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christine Weathers is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-932-7111, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore

Sport

Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa

Jamaica News

Cops probing sudden death of Jamaican woman in Antigua

More From

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Wanted man fatally shot by cops during altercation in St Bess

A man who the police said was wanted for the July 12, 2022 murder of Tyrone Morgan, otherwise called ‘Cookus’, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Nain, St Elizabeth on Sunday,

Our Endz

See also

Maxfield Park Primary celebrates Heritage Day in style

October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.

Jamaica News

Jamaicans again excluded from US green card lottery

Country continues to exceed maximum number of immigrants to be eligible

Jamaica News

2 ‘would-be robbers’ shot dead by licensed firearm holder in St James

Two would-be robbers were fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder in an attempted robbery on Greenwood main road in St James on Saturday, October 22.
The deceased men’s identities have not yet be

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 3 females who died from St James crash identified as Americans

The three women who died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Ironshore main road outside Montego Bay in St James sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning

Jamaica News

Nightclub shooting in Old Harbour leaves one dead, 2 others injured

The St Catherine South police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who reportedly opened gunfire inside a nightclub in Old Harbour on Saturday, leaving a man dead and two others nursing gunshot wounds.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols