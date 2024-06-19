Search on for 15-y-o Negril girl gone missing after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 15-year-old Melina Barrett of Nompriel Road, Negril, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 8:30 am, Melina was last seen leaving for school wearing a blue tunic, yellow blouse, black socks and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melina Barrett is asked to contact the Negril police at 876-957-4268, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.