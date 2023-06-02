Search on for 15-year-old girl gone missing in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
60 minutes ago

Allizeena Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 15-year-old Allizeena Brown of Waugh Hill, Sligoville, St Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, June 1.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall and has a braided hairstyle.

Reports are that Allizeena was last seen on Church Road in Bog walk at about 4:22 pm. She was wearing a white blouse, purple tunic with yellow belt and purple socks with black shoes.

Efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allizeena Brown is asked to contact the Sligoville police at 876-602-3099, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

