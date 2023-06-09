Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 16-year-old Amanda Douglas of Queensborough Drive, St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, June 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 8:30 am, Amanda was last seen in Barbican in St Andrew. When last seen she was dressed in a white blouse, gold plaid tunic and a pair of black shoes and white socks.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amanda Douglas is asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Amanda Douglas was made available up to the time of this publication.