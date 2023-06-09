Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nuggets now in control of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew

Christians ‘stand up for righteousness’ at Emancipation Park

Netball Jamaica announces team for historic CAC Games debut

More personnel, response capacity soon for Hanover Police Division

LearningHub launches new online learning courses for US$1

C-TOC bags high-powered rifles on Jacques Road in Mountain View

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Trial of St James couple on $85 million cocaine charge set to begin

Saturday Jun 10

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 16-year-old Amanda Douglas of Queensborough Drive, St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, June 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 8:30 am, Amanda was last seen in Barbican in St Andrew. When last seen she was dressed in a white blouse, gold plaid tunic and a pair of black shoes and white socks.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amanda Douglas is asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Amanda Douglas was made available up to the time of this publication.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Nuggets now in control of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead

Sport

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

Jamaica News

Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew

More From

Sport

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

Jamaica News

Urgent blood drive: 8-y-o girl found with throat slashed in St Andrew

See also

Cops suspect child was abducted and then left for dead

Jamaica News

Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport

Law enforcement personnel in the United States are searching for a 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US o

Jamaica News

Cops arrested for multi-million robbery of Chinese nationals in Kgn

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million dollar robbery of two Chinese nationals in Kingston.
The lawmen are facing c

Sport

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six f

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.
A statement from the Broward S

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols