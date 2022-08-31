Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 17-year-old Kacia Martin of Shelly Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that she was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kacia Martin is asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at

876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station