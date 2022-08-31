Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Jamaicans urged to treat homeless persons with respect

‘False and inflammatory’: PNP clears the air on Region 6 drama

Tuchel grumbles as big-spending Chelsea lose again in EPL

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Female pump attendant attacked shot dead in Portmore

18-y-o man accused of trying to kidnap woman in Manchester charged

Holness: Violence gripping the region

COVID hospitalisations up amid 49 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

Travel in Threes: Pretty Pretty thinks travelling is ‘buzzy’

Wednesday Aug 31

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

55 minutes ago

Kacia Martin

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 17-year-old Kacia Martin of Shelly Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that she was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kacia Martin is asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at

876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Jamaica News

Jamaicans urged to treat homeless persons with respect

Jamaica News

‘False and inflammatory’: PNP clears the air on Region 6 drama

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

See also

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in L

Jamaica News

High praise for security forces amid ongoing street clean-up in MoBay

The security forces are being commended by residents in St James for the ongoing cleaning-up exercise on the streets of Montego Bay.
Dubbed ‘Operation Restore Paradise, a Public Order Reset’, the r

World News

US court rules Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to be resentenced

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of US Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles m

Jamaica News

Manchester teacher charged with rape of 11-y-o

A 29-year-old schoolteacher, Miguel Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Spoon’, of Knockpatrick District, Manchester has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.
Detectives assigned to the Centre for

Jamaica News

3 juveniles held as cops seize firearm in knapsack bag

Three juveniles are in custody following the seizure of a firearm on Lower Harbour Street, Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, August 29.
Reports are that at about 1:30 am, a security team responded to a

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols