Search on for 7 persons of interest after Spanish Town triple murder Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine North police have named several individuals as persons of interest as they believe they can assist with the investigation into Tuesday’s triple murder of the Wellington family in Waterloo district, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The following persons are asked to report to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) by 5pm, on Wednesday, September 6. They are:

Demar Williams, otherwise called ‘Kye Kye’;Othniel Loban, otherwise called ‘Tickman’;A man only known as ‘Buffy’;A man only known as ‘Richie’;A man only known as ‘Negus’, who is said to be overseas;A man only known as ‘Blacks’, also said to be overseas; andA man only known as ‘Gaza’ or ‘Gaza man’.

The Wellington family was found dead inside their home after five this morning. They were bound and at least two of the three victims had gunshot wounds and their throats were slashed.

The St Catherine North police are reassuring the public that all information shared will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report to Crime Stop at 311 or NIB tip line at 811 or call the nearest police station.