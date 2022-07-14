Search on for cyclist knocked down on highway | Loop Jamaica

Search on for cyclist knocked down on highway | Loop Jamaica
Local authorities are searching for a man said to be of unsound mind, who was knocked off the bicycle that he was riding on a section of the PJ Patterson Highway on Thursday.

A video of the incident showed the man riding in front of a vehicle and moments later he attempted to switch lanes and was struck down.

Police said the incident took place at about 9:00 am in the vicinity of Vineyard Toll Plaza West.

The video showed the man getting up from the ground and walking away leaving the bicycle on the busy thoroughfare.

Security operating along the toll road later removed the damaged bicycle.

It is not clear the condition of the man. Sources report that when police arrived at the location the man was nowhere in sight.

A section of the Toll Authority Act states that it is illegal to ride a bicycle on a toll road.

“Riding, driving or being upon any carriage, bicycle, tricycle, or other similar machine on a toll road on summary conviction, a fine not exceeding fifty thousand dollars or imprisonment for a term not exceeding thirty days,” section 26 of the Toll Authority Act outlines

