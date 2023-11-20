Search on for man swept away while attempting to rescue girlfriend Loop Jamaica

The marine police are expected to resume their search on Monday for a St Ann farmer who was swept away in the sea in Negril, Westmoreland, on Sunday, while vacationing at a property with his girlfriend.

Reports are that the couple were at a property in West End, Negril, when they went to a bar. They were reportedly taking pictures on one of the cliffs when a wave came in and knocked the young lady off into the water.

The farmer reportedly jumped in to try and save her and was washed away by a strong current.

The young woman was rescued from the water by another person who jumped in. They were both pulled from the water by members of the Marine Police Division.

The marine police was unsuccessful in their search for the missing man up to Sunday evening.