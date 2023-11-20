Search on for man swept away while attempting to rescue girlfriend Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Search on for man swept away while attempting to rescue girlfriend Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Poll: Have you allocated a budget for Black Friday shopping?

Elaine Thompson Herah gets new coach, Reynaldo Walcott

Search on for man swept away while attempting to rescue girlfriend

Project STAR showcases healthy meals in parent workshop

23 businesswomen to get US Embassy-sponsored training

Consider climate change issues when choosing place to live- PM

Justice hub launched to tackle transnational crime in fisheries

52-year-old Jamaican facing multiple rape charges in the US

‘Bird man’ gunned down in Claremont, St Ann

Elderly butcher dies in jail while charged with wife’s grisly murder

Monday Nov 20

28°C
Jamaica News

… the two were vacationing at a property in Negril, Westmoreland

Loop News

2 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The marine police are expected to resume their search on Monday for a St Ann farmer who was swept away in the sea in Negril, Westmoreland, on Sunday, while vacationing at a property with his girlfriend.

Reports are that the couple were at a property in West End, Negril, when they went to a bar. They were reportedly taking pictures on one of the cliffs when a wave came in and knocked the young lady off into the water.

The farmer reportedly jumped in to try and save her and was washed away by a strong current.

The young woman was rescued from the water by another person who jumped in. They were both pulled from the water by members of the Marine Police Division.

The marine police was unsuccessful in their search for the missing man up to Sunday evening.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Poll: Have you allocated a budget for Black Friday shopping?

Caribbean News

Experts say wall that killed 9 in Dominican Republic was poorly built

Sport

Elaine Thompson Herah gets new coach, Reynaldo Walcott

More From

Jamaica News

Raising a child with disability as someone with disability

Andrea Brown shares her journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

See also

Newsmaker: Mixed views on mayor’s ‘no Alice at Crab Circle’ stance

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the reactions to the assertion by Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams that Alice Waugh, the crab vendor who faced backlash f

Sport

Coach Osbourne denies excessive salary claims with Thompson-Herah

Shanikie Osbourne, embroiled in a dispute with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s management, vehemently rebutted statements made by the management regarding her compensation for preparing Thomp

Jamaica News

Tufton expresses regret at passing of Professor Winston Davidson

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has expressed deep regret at the passing of Professor Winston Davidson on Sunday.
In a release, Tufton described Davidson as “an advocate for

Jamaica News

Elderly butcher dies in jail while charged with wife’s grisly murder

An elderly retired butcher who was charged with the chopping death of his 72-year-old wife at their home in Bog Walk, St Catherine, has died in custody.
Cecil McDonald died in police custody somet

Jamaica News

PM on tour of areas badly affected by flooding, landslides

Having returned from official business overseas, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has begun a tour of areas mainly affected by flooding and landslides across the country.
He took off from Jamaica Hou

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols