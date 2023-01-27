Search on for missing 11-y-o boy Devontae Holness Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Devontae Holness, of Passage Fort, Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, January 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Devontae was last seen on Mahoe Drive, Portmore in the parish at about 7:15 pm. When last seen he was dressed in a grey shirt, blue shorts and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Devontae Holness is asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876- 988-1763, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.