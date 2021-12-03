Search on for missing 11-y-o from Whitehall Avenue | Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Omari Dacas otherwise called ‘Jun Jun’, of Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Wednesday, December 01.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Omari was last seen at home about 7:30 pm.

He was wearing a red long sleeved shirt, peach shorts and a pair of blue slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omari Dacas is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Omari Dacas was made available at the time of this publication.

