Search on for missing 14-year-old mother and baby Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Cameka Brown of Brixton Hill district, Mocho, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, January 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 154 centimeters (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Mocho Police are that at about 9:00 a.m., Cameka was last seen at home leaving for school with her baby wearing a white uniform blouse and a black skirt. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cameka Brown is asked to contact the Mocho Police at 876-833-6154, 119 police emergency numbers or the nearest police station.