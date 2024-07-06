Search on for wanted men, persons of interest in St Catherine North

The St Catherine North Police has listed several persons of interest in various area in their division.

The areas are Spanish Town, Linstead and Old Harbour.

The following individuals are to report to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), by 6:00 pm Saturday, July 6.

 Jevaughn Aspinal otherwise called ‘Touch D Road’, of Dela Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine A man known only as ‘Wormy’, of Dela Vega Spanish Town in St. Catherine Bryan King otherwise called ‘Brico’or ‘Ratty’, he is of Kitson Town, Spanish Town in St Catherine A man known only as ‘Mongoose, from Kitson Town, Spanish Town in St Catherine

The following persons are persons of interest in Linstead: Orane Downey A man known only as ‘Ackeem’ Ryan Clarke otherwise called ‘Squaddy’ A man known only as ‘Bob’ A man known only as ‘Shawn’ Glendon Amos otherwise called ‘Bull’

For Old Harbour Road area: A man known only as ‘ZIM’ Howard Miller otherwise called ‘Howie’ Tyrek Campbell otherwise called ‘Baller’These individuals are believed to be able to assit the police in their investigation as it relates to several incidents that occurred in the St Catherine North Division and its environs.