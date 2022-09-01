Search to locate criminals who set homeless man ablaze intensifies Loop Jamaica

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is calling on Jamaicans to be more amicable towards homeless persons and to desist from inciting violence against them.

His appeal comes against the background of the recent killing of a homeless man, Lionel Johnson, in the Corporate Area. It has been reported that Johnson was set ablaze.

“I can only say with a deep sense of hurt that this country needs to recognise that persons will fall on hard times. They (homeless persons) once used to pay their taxes, many of them helped to develop Jamaica, and in this our 60th year, let us be a little kinder, more caring and more understanding of those persons who are in need of care,” the Minister urged.

McKenzie was speaking to journalists in St Thomas, on Wednesday, August 30.

He pointed out that the Government has put in place facilities across the country to deal with homelessness and has provided resources to Municipalities.

“But, the reality is, there are many of them who will get the food, they will get a change of clothes and when night comes, they go back out on the street, and they sleep on the street because they feel comfortable on the street,” McKenzie noted.

In the meantime, the Minister has offered a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the persons responsible for Mr. Johnson’s death.

McKenzie said the effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice will be relentless.

“I am urging persons who know or who saw… if you’re afraid to call or go to the police, come to me. Tell me. We must put a stop to it. And let us join in this fight to protect the less fortunate of our country,” he said.