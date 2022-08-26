Search underway for sisters washed away in St Mary river Loop Jamaica

A search launched for two sisters who were swept away while at a river in Job Hill, St Mary, washing with their mother on Thursday, is continuing today.

The girls — Kiwanna Ricketts, 10, and Hallekaye Smikle, 14 — were swept away during a heavy downpour on Thursday.

Their mother told Loop News on Friday that they were at the river washing when she left to hang out clothes. She was later alerted after 1pm by a boy who told her that her daughters had been swept away “as the river came down heavily”.

The police and residents have since been searching for the two girls.