Sebert Walker Jr holds 11-stroke lead at national golf trials | Loop Jamaica

Sebert Walker Jr threw down the gauntlet on the second day of the national trials to select Jamaica’s team for the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships. He extended his lead to 11 strokes on the back of one eagle, seven birdies, and just one bogey at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Montego Bay, St. James.

Walker Jr carded an unblemished front nine, which included birdies on holes number one, three, and five, and an eagle on hole number nine for a five-under-par 30. His good form continued on the back nine with birdies on holes number 12, 13, 15, and 18 and just one bogey on number 17 to close on three-under-par 34.

Walker Jr eight-under-par 64 on the day was the best score on the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course for a very long time and just two shots more than the course record of 62. His two-day total now stands at eight-under-par 136, having scored par 72 on the first day.

“It was very reassuring to play such a good round today,” said Walker. “It helped me to get a little bit of confidence back, given that I haven’t played a lot of tournaments since the end of the semester.”

Last year’s national senior trials winner Justin Burrowes has a combined total of three-over-par 147. He posted a two-over-par 74 on the second day on top of his first-day score of one-over-par 73. Burrowes’ scorecard showed four bogeys and two birdies, at the start of the back nine on hole number 10 and hole number 18 to end the day’s play.

Junior golfer Ryan Lue also carded a two-over-par 74 on day two to jump into third place from his fifth place at the end of day one. His combined score of 152 was five shots behind Burrowes and 16 strokes off the lead. He shot 78 on day one.

Owen Samuda maintained his fourth place after scoring 75 and 79 on day one and day two, respectively, for a total score of 10-over-par 154.

Rocco Lopez, who occupied the third spot on day one, ended day two in fifth place with scores of two-over-par 74 and nine-over-par 81 for a total score of 11-over-par 155.

The newly crowned national golf champion, Oshae Haye was further back in 12th place after dropping scores of 79 and 87 for the two days and was 30 shots off the lead on 166.

The golfers will move to Half Moon Golf Course for the next two days of competition with the top three leaders teeing off at 11:00 in the morning.

President of the Jamaica Golf Association, Jodi Munn-Barrow, surged ahead in the female section after carding the best score on day two.

Munn-Barrow posted four-over-par 76 to close the two days on 156. She ended her day with birdies on holes 17 and 18 and had another one on hole 10. Her scorecard also showed seven bogeys.

Munn-Barrow was, however, just one stroke ahead of Emily Mayne, who had a two-stroke lead on day one. Mayne shot seven-over-par 79 on the second day along with her 78 on Thursday for a total of 157.

Mattea Issa had a challenging second day after posting a 14-over-par 86, to go with her nine-over-par 81 on day one. Her combined score of 167 puts her 11 strokes off the lead.

The ladies are set to tee off at 10:00 am.

The 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships will be held in the Turks & Caicos Islands from July 31 to August 5.