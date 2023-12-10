Second airline makes inaugural flight to Jamaica in a week Loop Jamaica

The MBJ-run Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, welcomed the second inaugural flight since the start of the month on Friday, with the arrival of Canadian Jetlines from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The inaugural flight from Canada has boosted Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett’s confidence that Jamaica will receive 500,000 passengers from that North American destination each year.

“This new partnership will play a valuable role in helping Jamaica achieve our ambitious target of attracting 500,000 annual visitors from Canada in short order,” Bartlett is quoted as saying in a release from the Ministry of Tourism.

“The arrival of Canada Jetlines’ inaugural flight into Montego Bay represents a significant milestone for both the airline and Destination Jamaica. With the launch of this new service from Toronto to Montego Bay, we look forward to welcoming even more Canadian travellers this winter season, to experience Jamaica’s vibrant tourism offerings and warm island spirit,” the release added.

Initially, Canada Jetlines will operate the Toronto to Montego Bay route twice weekly – Saturday and Sunday – but expects to add a third weekly flight starting in 2024.

The launch of the Toronto to Montego Bay route not only connects two vibrant cities, but it also strengthens Jetlines’ commitment to providing diverse and exciting travel options for its passengers.

“With its vibrant culture, warm hospitality and picturesque landscapes, Jamaica is a destination that captivates the heart and soul. Our commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options opens the door for Canadians to experience the magic of this tropical paradise.

“Canada Jetlines is honoured to play a pivotal role in bringing visitors from Toronto to Montego Bay,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO, Canada Jetlines.

The inaugural Canada Jetlines flight comes after Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched its inaugural flight to Montego Bay on December 1.

The flight carried 188 passengers and the crew when it touched down early evening after a 10-hour journey from London, in the United Kingdom.

The airline plans to operate four flights a week – Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays – from out of the Sangster International Airport throughout the winter season.