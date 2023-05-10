Second double murder in St James within 48 hours Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Second double murder in St James within 48 hours Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Second double murder in St James within 48 hours

Spanish Town Primary win Central Athletics Championship

Inter Milan take control of Champions League semi-final with AC Milan

Fare increases coming for public transport sector – Shaw

14-y-o in serious state after being stabbed by schoolmate in St Ann

Investing in real estate: A lucrative choice for building wealth

Teams working to put out Riverton City dump fire by nightfall

Duty-free importation of European automobiles

Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season

Robbers dressed as security guards hit HWT jewellery store

Wednesday May 10

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police are probing a second double murder in the parish within 48 hours following the killing of two men in the parish on Wednesday.

The men were shot and killed by gunmen in Dumfries, St James.

Reports are that shortly after 8am, the two men were standing in the Canaan section of the community when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who fired gunshots, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, two men were gunned down in Mount Salem in the parish.

Last month, 33-year-old Adolphus Holder, otherwise called ‘Gold Ball’, from Dumfries; and Jevannie Gordon, 22, from Johnson Hill in Salt Marsh, Trelawny, were shot and killed at a party in the Dumfries community.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Second double murder in St James within 48 hours

Sport

Spanish Town Primary win Central Athletics Championship

Sport

Inter Milan take control of Champions League semi-final with AC Milan

More From

Jamaica News

Man in viral video, on Clarendon’s wanted list found dead?

The body of a man believed to be Menelek Youngsam was found in a section of St Catherine on Tuesday.
Youngsam was placed on the police’s wanted list after he was seen carrying a gun and sending sev

Business

Purity reports $13 million in year-end profits

See also

Plans to expand production of grab-and-go snacks

Jamaica News

Gun attack outside child’s funeral in St Andrew

… wounded man transported to hospital

Jamaica News

Jamaican missing in Mexico found dead on street but was ‘unidentified’

… illegal migration in spotlight as Gov’t to assist family to repatriate body to the island

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

‘To finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career’

Jamaica News

Robbers dressed as security guards hit HWT jewellery store

In a brazen daylight robbery on Wednesday, men dressed as security guards hit a jewellery store in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew. stealing from customers and staff.
In fact, the robbers also manage

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols