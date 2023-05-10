Second double murder in St James within 48 hours Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing a second double murder in the parish within 48 hours following the killing of two men in the parish on Wednesday.

The men were shot and killed by gunmen in Dumfries, St James.

Reports are that shortly after 8am, the two men were standing in the Canaan section of the community when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who fired gunshots, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, two men were gunned down in Mount Salem in the parish.

Last month, 33-year-old Adolphus Holder, otherwise called ‘Gold Ball’, from Dumfries; and Jevannie Gordon, 22, from Johnson Hill in Salt Marsh, Trelawny, were shot and killed at a party in the Dumfries community.