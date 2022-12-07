Second gas station robbery in Manchester in 2 days; now in Cross Keys Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Less than a day after gunmen held up and robbed a petrol station in Knockpatrick, Manchester on Tuesday, the police are probing another armed robbery of a service station in the parish.

The latest incident on Wednesday, occurred at a service station in the Cross Keys area of South Manchester, with reports that a licensed firearm holder wounded one of the armed robbers.

Initial accounts suggested that sometime between 2pm and 3pm, several armed men held up persons at the Cross Keys service station.

A man, said to be a licensed firearm holder, reportedly intervened, and a shootout ensued.

During the armed confrontation, both the licensed gun holder man and one of the robbers were reportedly shot. However, the injured hoodlum managed to flee the scene with his cronies.

The wounded licensed firearm holder was assisted to hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Wednesday’s incident came less than 24 hours after the armed robbery of a petrol station in Knockpatrick in the parish, during which pump attendants were reportedly held hostage.

It was reported at about 6pm on Tuesday, hoodlums robbed the petrol station attendants and personnel at an adjoining mini-mart of cash.

Several cell phones were also stolen during the incident.

The police are trying to determine whether both incidents are connected.

