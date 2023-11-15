Second man who helped kill Paulwell’s daughter, her mom gets 7 years Loop Jamaica

The second man who pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, and her 27-year-old mother, has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months for his role in the plot.

The convicted man, who has not been named for security reasons, was sentenced on the charge of being an accessory before the fact.

The sentence was handed down in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

The convict is awaiting sentencing on charges of two counts of conspiracy to kidnap and misprision of a felony.

He was one of two men who pleaded guilty in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Paulwell’s daughter Sarayah and her mother, Toshyna Patterson. The two were kidnapped from their Gilmour Drive home in St Andrew on September 9, taken to Stony Hill, also in St Andrew before being driven to East Kingston where they were shot and killed and their bodies burnt in a case that shocked the nation.

US Navy petty officer Leoda Bradshaw, who describes herself as Paulwell’s wife and with whom she shares a daughter, is the alleged mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot. The murder contract was reportedly for $500,000 and Bradshaw allegedly made a downpayment of $100,000.

Her cousin, Roland Balfour, a 30-year-old assistant graphic designer of a Kingston address, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping and misprison of felon. The cousins are scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on December 1 when their matters will again be mentioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, the other man who has also pleaded guilty for his role in the conspiracy, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on each of the two counts of murder. The sentences are to run concurrently, and he must serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole.