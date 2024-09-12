Second minor earthquake in Jamaica this week, epicentre in Portland 

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 11:07 am on Thursday, September 12.

The epicentre of the earthquake was approximately 10 kilometres south of Buff Bay, Portland, with the preliminary magnitude of the earthquake estimated at 3.1.

A tremor was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew.

Thursday’s minor earthquake came after a magnitude 3.5 quake was felt in some sections of Kingston and St Andrew on Tuesday.

The Earthquake Unit had reported that the epicentre was approximately seven kilometres north of Golden Spring, St Andrew.

In August, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, implored Jamaicans to be extremely cautious and prepare for natural disasters, including earthquakes.

He said then that the frequency of earthquakes felt across Jamaica over the last 10 months was alarming, and should be a cause for concern.

According to McKenzie, 577 felt earthquakes were recorded nationally between October 30, 2023 and January of this year.