Second staging of Jamaica International Cycling Classic confirmed Loop Jamaica

After a successful inaugural staging last year, the Jamaica International Cycling Classic, over three days, returns to Montego Bay, St James next month.

“Since our last event, I have received a phenomenal level of interest from international governing bodies, club organisations, and individual cyclists who are keen to participate in the 2023 competition,” said event organiser, coach Carlton Simmonds of Simmonds High-Velocity Cycling Club.

Simmonds further pointed out that this year’s event is shaping up to be even more exciting, as several new features have been added to the race.

The new features are: (1) a second loop of Duncan’s on day three, (2) a masters race that will run alongside the elite race (this means two three-day races running simultaneously, (3) an additional King of the Mountain stage (six in total) where both the elite and masters cyclists will compete for each top spot, and (4) The U18 and female race will be a longer event, which will start and finish in Whitter Village while extending to Falmouth.

“We’re extremely excited about this second staging, and hope to increase participation of international cyclists,” Simmonds added. “So, to entice them, and to help defray their travel expenses, the first 10 international teams to sign up will receive one-night free accommodation at the Holiday Inn.”

Last year’s event saw competitors coming from Canada, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and the United States.

SportsMax has also returned as the broadcast partner for the event, showcasing live coverage across their platforms – on TV, the SportsMax app, and on social media – which can be viewed locally and overseas.

There will be US$11,000 in prize money for the winners.

The Jamaica International Cycling Classic is scheduled for March 31-April 2 and is open to cyclists and spectators.