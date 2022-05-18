Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine

Jamaica Rum Festival organizers announce new venue for fourth staging

Five teachers die in six days

Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean

Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

India’s President talks areas of possible cooperation with Jamaica

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

tTech Limited continues thrust to support girls in ICT project

JN Foundation awards $8.3 million to implement 7 community projects

Wednesday May 18

19?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Another victim, who was among the four people shot at a funeral service in St Catherine on Tuesday has died.

Reports are emerging that the victim, a male, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

The name of that person has not yet been released.

Meanwhile the other deceased, a woman has been identified as Shanice Dean, the sister of Ananda Dean.

Ananda Dean, was an 11-year-old girl who was abducted and later killed in September 2008 and whose death led authorities to launch the Ananda alert system in Jamaica used to track missing children.

Reports are that members of a family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunmen opened fire on group members.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Jamaica News

Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine

Jamaica News

Jamaica Rum Festival organizers announce new venue for fourth staging

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean

See also

The woman who was shot and killed by criminals at a funeral in St Catherine on Tuesday has been identified.
Sources report that she is Shanice Dean, sister of Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl,

Jamaica News

Five teachers die in six days

Fayval Williams says deaths ‘a big shock’ to education system

Jamaica News

Two shot, one fatally on Hagley Park Road

Police officers are now at a crime scene on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon, one of whom has died.
A section of the usually busy thoroughfare is now

Jamaica News

Street in Jamaica renamed in honour of Indian social reformer

Flurry of activities on day two of President Ram Nath Kovind’s State visit

Jamaica News

Bar owner survives vicious machete attack in Hanover

Alleged aggressor charged with wounding with intent

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols