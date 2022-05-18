Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

Another victim, who was among the four people shot at a funeral service in St Catherine on Tuesday has died.

Reports are emerging that the victim, a male, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

The name of that person has not yet been released.

Meanwhile the other deceased, a woman has been identified as Shanice Dean, the sister of Ananda Dean.

Ananda Dean, was an 11-year-old girl who was abducted and later killed in September 2008 and whose death led authorities to launch the Ananda alert system in Jamaica used to track missing children.

Reports are that members of a family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunmen opened fire on group members.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries.