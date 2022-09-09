Secondary, tertiary students awarded Barita Foundation scholarships Loop Jamaica

The Barita Foundation recently awarded 33 secondary and tertiary students scholarships and bursaries during its Inaugural Scholarship Programme Awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The foundation’s premier award, the Rita Humphries-Lewin Scholarship in Early Childhood Education, valued at $400,000 each, was awarded to four recipients at the tertiary level.

It is dedicated to the legacy of the founder of Barita Investments and a stalwart in the financial services industry.

Also, the Cornerstone/Barita Scholarship donated up to $350,000 each to four awardees pursuing studies in medicine and engineering.

Additionally, two high-performing team members of Barita Investments Limited received the Barita Foundation Staff Scholarship, valued at $150,000 each.

Secondary level awards included a CSEC and CAPE scholarship, where six students received up to $100,000 each to cover tuition, books, and exam fees.

Another seven students who are about to enter high school and are children of Cornerstone/Barita clients and staff received PEP Scholarships valued at up to $100,000 each.

The keynote speaker at the awards ceremony, Minister of Education & Youth Fayval Williams, thanked the Barita Foundation for playing a leading, exemplary role with respect to investing in Jamaica’s youth, staff members, and clients, especially during the challenging financial climate created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister expressed delight at the specific support offered to students who are pursuing studies in the Early Childhood Education sector.

Executive Director of the Barita Foundation, Tanketa Chance-Wilson, also addressed the scholarship award ceremony.

“At the Barita Foundation, we are cognisant of our role in supporting our nations youth. We laud their commitment to pursuing higher education, and the Barita Foundation is pleased to do our part in helping to make this path easier for our awardees,” she said.