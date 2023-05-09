Section of Fern Gully impassable after paint truck overturns Loop Jamaica

Section of Fern Gully impassable after paint truck overturns
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Section of Fern Gully impassable after paint truck overturns

Jamaica News
The section of Fern Gully that the authorities advised on Tuesday is impassable. (Photos: National Works Agency via Twitter)

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes as a section of the Fern Gully main road in St Ann is impassable.

The police, in an advisory Tuesday evening, said this was due to an “oil spillage” that occurred earlier.

The National Works Agency also issued a similar warning in a tweet Tuesday evening, but said a section of the road is impassable after a paint truck overturned.

Motorists are being advised to use the Breadnut Hill, Chalky Hill and Edward Seaga North-South Highway, or other alternative routes, where possible.

The police also urged motorists to obey the instructions of their colleagues.

