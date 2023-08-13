Section of Negril main road temporarily closed for repairs Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Section of Negril main road temporarily closed for repairs Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man accused of killing sister attacked by mob in St Ann

PICTORIAL: Denbigh 2023 was the usual exciting showcase

80-y-o retired nurse and returning resident fatally stabbed in Hanover

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in Florida to win Twenty20 series

Niger’s junta gains the upper hand on opposing regional bloc- analysts

‘Okay with George Stiebel Square, but what about Lady Musgrave Road?’

Section of Negril main road temporarily closed for repairs

Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool in high-octane Premier League opener

Ms ‘Chin’ gone missing in St Andrew

Trelawny cops still going after scammers despite recent court ‘hiccup’

Sunday Aug 13

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that a section of the Negril main road in Westmoreland will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The roadway will be closed in the vicinity of Hammond’s Bakery between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

According to Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, the roadway is being closed to facilitate repairs to a section of it that has been compromised.

“During a period of the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Savanna-la-Mar towards the Negril town centre may turn left at the Rubis Negril Service Station, travel on the Red Ground roadway, then turn right in the vicinity of the Archer roadway, and then proceed onto the Negril main road.

“Motorists travelling from the direction of the Negril town centre towards Savanna-la-Mar may travel via the Chapel and Red Ground roadways,” Ricketts advised.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man accused of killing sister attacked by mob in St Ann

Jamaica News

PICTORIAL: Denbigh 2023 was the usual exciting showcase

Jamaica News

80-y-o retired nurse and returning resident fatally stabbed in Hanover

More From

Budapest Quest

Ashanti Moore replaces Fraser-Pryce in 200m for World Championships

In a separate development, the final entry lists include Rusheen McDonald as a member of the 400m team

Entertainment

Minister Marion Hall seeking to raise US$2.7m to build church

… launches GoFundMe campaign

See also

Jamaica News

Ms ‘Chin’ gone missing in St Andrew

Nineteen-year-old Taniqua Forrest, otherwise called ‘Chin’, a customer service representative of Hemmings Way Crescent, St Andrew, has been missing since Wednesday, August 10.
She is of brown compl

Sport

Donaldson ‘proud’ of Reggae Girlz after World Cup exit

Following the seventh match in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup, Jamaica’s head coach Lorne Donaldson shared his thoughts after his team suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia.
Both teams were ai

Jamaica News

One dead, several homeless as gunmen firebomb houses in St Catherine

72-year-old woman among fire victims

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: 10 times Jamaicans wowed at World Champs

Jamaica’s track and field athletes have for decades been ranked among the best in the world.
With a population of fewer than three million people, Jamaica has, over the past two decades, chalked up

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols