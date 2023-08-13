Section of Negril main road temporarily closed for repairs Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that a section of the Negril main road in Westmoreland will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The roadway will be closed in the vicinity of Hammond’s Bakery between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

According to Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, the roadway is being closed to facilitate repairs to a section of it that has been compromised.

“During a period of the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Savanna-la-Mar towards the Negril town centre may turn left at the Rubis Negril Service Station, travel on the Red Ground roadway, then turn right in the vicinity of the Archer roadway, and then proceed onto the Negril main road.

“Motorists travelling from the direction of the Negril town centre towards Savanna-la-Mar may travel via the Chapel and Red Ground roadways,” Ricketts advised.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.