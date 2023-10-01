Sections of major roadway in Westmoreland to be closed on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that sections of the Whithorn to Darliston roadway in Westmoreland will be to be closed on Sunday to facilitate the installation of culverts, which forms part of a $249 million road rehabilitation project.

The roadway is scheduled to be closed between 8am and 5pm in the vicinity of the container shops located at Caledonia and the Ina Murdock Basic School.

During the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Darliston towards Savanna-La-Mar may may use the Cornwall Mountain and Mackfield routes.

Motorists travelling in the opposite direction may utilise the same alternate routes.

According to Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, the multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation project involves significant drainage improvement, the reshaping and asphalting of sections of the roadway, and the construction of retaining and parapet walls.