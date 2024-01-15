Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption Loop Jamaica

Residents of some communities in St Andrew and St Catherine are being asked to prepare for three weeks of disruption of their water supply, beginning on January 16 as the National Water Commission (NWC) rehabilitates its Bybrook facility in St Catherine.

According to a notification from the commission, the utility provider will be conducting rehabilitation work on the Bybrook #4 Water Facility and, as a result, the facility will be out of service between January 16 and February 6.

Some sections of St Catherine and St Andrew are likely to experience intermittent supply disruption or no water supply.

Water should be trucked into those areas, according to the NWC.

It said the rehabilitation work is necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve overall efficiency of water supply operations.

The areas to be impacted include: Kent Village, sections of Spanish Town, Spanish Town Road, Molynes Road, Washington Gardens, Christian Gardens and Christian Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Breaton, Independent City, Eltham, Eltham Acres, Keystone, Greendale, Ensom Acres and Pattern, Park among other.

However, the NWC said during the period of work, it will be using an alternate water facility to ensure some level of supply to the impacted areas.