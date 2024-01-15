Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Krystal Tomlinson is engaged

Tensions in PNP as overlooked Lawton McKenzie back to independent

Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption

UWI Mona launches new course on EV technologies

Wide-ranging views on new PNP Shadow Cabinet ahead of local polls

Elderly convict spared prison time on ganja charges

The world could get its first trillionaire within 10 years

What every first-time vehicle owner should know about insurance

Rescue workers cut motorist from vehicle in Spur Tree Hill crash

AS Bryden kicks off trading week at $40.40

Monday Jan 15

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Residents of some communities in St Andrew and St Catherine are being asked to prepare for three weeks of disruption of their water supply, beginning on January 16 as the National Water Commission (NWC) rehabilitates its Bybrook facility in St Catherine.

According to a notification from the commission, the utility provider will be conducting rehabilitation work on the Bybrook #4 Water Facility and, as a result, the facility will be out of service between January 16 and February 6.

Some sections of St Catherine and St Andrew are likely to experience intermittent supply disruption or no water supply.

Water should be trucked into those areas, according to the NWC.

It said the rehabilitation work is necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve overall efficiency of water supply operations.

The areas to be impacted include: Kent Village, sections of Spanish Town, Spanish Town Road, Molynes Road, Washington Gardens, Christian Gardens and Christian Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Breaton, Independent City, Eltham, Eltham Acres, Keystone, Greendale, Ensom Acres and Pattern, Park among other.

However, the NWC said during the period of work, it will be using an alternate water facility to ensure some level of supply to the impacted areas.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Krystal Tomlinson is engaged

Jamaica News

Tensions in PNP as overlooked Lawton McKenzie back to independent

Jamaica News

Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican passport moves up but fails to make top 10 in Caribbean

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024, according to Henley & Partners report

Jamaica News

See also

12-y-o boy gone missing from St Catherine home

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Adriel Nelson of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since today, January 14.
He is of brown complexion, slim build

Sport

Sandals signs three-year sponsorship deal with Olympian Megan Tapper

Sandals Resorts International has inked a major three-year sponsorship deal with Olympian Megan Tapper.
The AC Hotel Kingston, on Friday, hosted the contract-signing ceremony held with Sandals’ exe

Jamaica News

Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption

Residents of some communities in St Andrew and St Catherine are being asked to prepare for three weeks of disruption of their water supply, beginning on January 16 as the National Water Commission (NW

Jamaica News

JLP says it will dominate local government election

As the campaign for the local government election gains pace, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) sitting municipal councillors, councillor candidates, Members of Parliament, and constituency caretakers are pr

Jamaica News

Wide-ranging views on new PNP Shadow Cabinet ahead of local polls

Weeks after announcing his refreshed Shadow Cabinet with a mixture of new and familiar faces, Opposition Leader Mark Golding continues to face questions from social media users and political observers

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols