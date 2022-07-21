Sections of St Thomas experiencing disruption in water supply | Loop Jamaica

National Water Commission (NWC) is advising residents in St. Thomas, who are being served by the Apple Farm Water Facility, that there will be disruption in their water supply due to a power supply problem.

The NWC tweeted the advisory and a press release this morning as people began complaining about disruption in their water supply.

Some residents from Duckenfield told Loop News that water pressure began dropping until this morning when the water supply went altogether.

However, NWC issued a press statement advising of the disruption. The water commission reported that a single-phase power supply problem has affected pumping operation at the Apply Farm Water Facility in St Thomas. This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facility.

Residents from the areas of Aelous Valley, Scotlang Gate, Amity Hall Wheelersfield, Springfield, Barking Lodge, New Pera, Top Hill, Chapel Hill, Cracket Hill, Ginger Piece, Pear Tree River, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, Cheswick and Brown will see disruption in their water supply.

The NWC said it has reported the power loss to the power supply company and full operation will be restored when the power supply is restored.