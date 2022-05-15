‘Security’ booked for other guard’s murder after ‘2 years on the run’ | Loop Jamaica

Kirk Gardener, a 41-year-old security guard of Maple Leave Avenue in St Andrew, has been slapped with several charges, including murder, after reportedly eluding the police for almost two years.

Gardener allegedly shot and killed another security guard on Ashoka Road in St Andrew on May 29, 2020, and was charged on Friday, May 13, 2022 after being recently held.

The deceased is Eswick Lawson, otherwise called ‘Tata’, 59, of White Lane in St Andrew.

Reports are that about 5:05 pm on the day of the incident, Lawson was at a restaurant on Ashoka Road, when Gardener and an accomplice drove up in a motorvehicle.

Gardener and his accomplice allegedly exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at Lawson, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both attackers then escaped from the scene in the motor vehicle they came in.

The police took Lawson to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPHJ), where he died.

Gardener has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, three counts of illegal possession of firearm and four counts of illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.