Security Chief saves Linden Hospital from major catastrophe

Quick action by a security officer on duty at the Linden Hospital Complex, in Region 10, saved the health institution from major catastrophe on Friday when he extinguished a fire in the X-ray Division.

Reports are that the Guyana Fire Service received a call at 13:45h and was alerted to a fire at the Linden Hospital Complex located at Riverside Drive, Watooka.

According to the GFS, the fire which occurred in the X-ray Division was caused by a faulty fluorescent lamp that overheated, exploded, and ignited nearby combustible materials.

With the use of a 10 kg and a 33 lb CO2 fire extinguisher, Chief Security Officer Joel Holder managed to put out the fire before the arrival of the Fire Service, minimising the damage to one electrical fluorescent lamp, which was destroyed, the Fire Service said.

It noted that the incident highlights the importance of having fire extinguishers in homes and businesses.

NewsAmericasNow.com