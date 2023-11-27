Security, education, housing the main priorities – Holness Loop Jamaica

At the Jamaica Labour Party’s 80th anniversary conference, party leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphasised the administration’s ongoing focus on security, housing, and education.

He informed the large gathering of party supporters at the National Arena on Sunday that significant progress has been made in transforming the police force, enabling law enforcers to apprehend crime suspects more effectively.

Holness cited investments in crime-fighting technology, partnerships, and equipment as key factors in enhancing police capabilities.

“Officers have now received training in forensics and investigations, positioning them to better combat crime. Despite these achievements, further crime prevention efforts were needed,” he said.

Regarding education, Holness expressed concern that Jamaica’s current system was not equipping the nation with the human resources necessary for development.

With a growing economy outpacing the labour force, he highlighted the recently established Education Transformation Taskforce as a means to address this issue.

The prime minister discussed a recent report on the education system and shared plans for building the country’s first STEM-focused school through a partnership with the World Bank.

Holness addressed Jamaica’s housing shortage by acknowledging that more needed to be done despite recent efforts.

He referred to an 11-year-old census indicating a need for 150,000 housing units for various income levels and stated that his administration had committed to building 70,000 new homes.