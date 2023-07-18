Security forces go in search of one brother, sibling ends up dead Loop Jamaica

A man is dead and another is at large–both brothers–following a pre-dawn joint police/military operation in Shaw Castle, St James, on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Adlan Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Tata’, and his brother, Romario Ferguson, is being sought.

According to the police, Romario, who is a person of interest in a case of murder and shooting with intent, was the initial target of the operation.

However, when the lawmen arrived at the premises in Shaw Castle, Adlan reportedly emerged with a firearm.

The police said despite the calls from lawmen for him to surrender, he reportedly opened fire on the officers, who returned fire, resulting in his death.

Romario, also known as ‘JT’, is said to have appeared from under the house and also began firing at the officers. However, he managed to escape.

In the wake of the incident on Tuesday, the St James police have called for Romario to immediately surrender at the nearest police station.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Romario Ferguson to come forward. The public is being reminded that they can contact Police Emergency at 119, the Crime Stop hotline at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.

According to the release from the police, Tuesday’s operation and subsequent armed confrontation underscore the continued commitment of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force to maintaining public safety and law and order in our communities.