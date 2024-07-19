Security guard allegedly held with illegal gun, ammo in business place

Security guard allegedly held with illegal gun, ammo in business place
6 hrs ago

File photo of a revolver and ammunition.

Thirty-four-year-old Ricardo Sterling, otherwise called ‘Tin’, a security guard of Top Goshen in Brown’s Town, St Ann, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition arising from an incident in a business establishment in the parish on Wednesday, July 17.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are about 3:45 pm, law enforcers conducted an operation in the Brown’s Town business community and Sterling was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

A search was conducted and a .38 revolver with two .38 rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in a brown backpack that he had in his possession.

Sterling was taken into custody and was charged on Thursday, July 18 after an interview in the presence of his lawyer.

A court date is being arranged for him.

