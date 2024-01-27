Security guard arrested following attack on 14-y-o school boy Loop Jamaica

4 hrs ago

Forty-two-year-old Dwayne Lemond of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 has been arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property following an incident in Pembroke Hall in the parish on Thursday, January 25.

It is reported that at about 10:45 am, a 14-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop when he was approached by Lemond, who reportedly attacked him and started hitting him in the face.

The teen was allegedly then dragged along the roadway causing bruises to his body and damage to his school uniform.

The police were summoned and Lemond was arrested and charged. His court date is being arranged.

The boy was treated for his injuries at the hospital. Investigations continue.

