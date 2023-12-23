Security guard charged after 72-y-o is shot dead Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Security guard charged after 72-y-o is shot dead
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Security guard charged after 72-y-o is shot dead

Thirty-seven-year-old Rajiv Bentley, a security officer of Port Maria, St Mary was charged with murder following the shooting death of 72-year-old businessman.

The deceased has been identified as Dellevale Bambury, a businessman of Iteboreale, Annotto Bay, St Mary who was shot and killed on Chovey main road in the parish on Thursday, January 12.

Reports from the Annotto Bay police are that about 6:00 pm., Bambury was driving his pickup motor truck along the roadway when he was pounced upon by assailants travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar, who opened gunfire hitting him.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Bambury was seen slumped over in the vehicle; which had run off the road into a nearby gully.

The vehicle was searched and over  7 million was found in a bag inside the vehicle.

Bambury was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Following investigative leads, Bentley was arrested and charged on Thursday, December 21.His court date is being finalized. 

