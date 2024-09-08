Security guard charged with colleague’s murder on the job last year

A Clarendon man has been charged with murder following the death of 22-year-old Ainsley Hall, a security guard of Trinityville, St Thomas, following an incident in Esher, Lucea, Hanover on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Charged is 22-year-old Orlando Gayle, otherwise called ‘Lando’, a security guard of Fern Crescent, Hayes, Clarendon.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 7:10 am, Hall and Gayle who were both employed to a security company, were both at the company’s barracks when a physical altercation developed between them.

During the altercation, Gayle reportedly used a knife to stab Hall several times to his upper body, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Hall was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

Gayle was recently arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

His court date is being finalised.