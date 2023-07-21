Security guard gone missing in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Ramone Elliston, a security guard of Pitfour, Montego Bay, St James, has been missing since Wednesday, July 19.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 185 centimetres (six feet one inch) tall.

Reports from the Irwin police are that Elliston was last seen about 1:30 pm at the Sangster International Airport in the parish wearing a red and black jacket, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

All efforts to contact him since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ramone Elliston is asked to contact the Irwin police at 876-220-9394, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.