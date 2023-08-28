Security guard held after cops seize illegal gun in Lawrence Tavern Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Roland Scully, a security guard of Corner Bar, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident in his community on Friday, August 25.

Reports from the St Andrew Police are that at about 9:00 am, a targeted raid was conducted at the home of Scully during which one .38 Revolver was found in a brown bag pack that he was wearing in his bedroom. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.