Gunfire rang out on Wednesday afternoon in Portmore, St Catherine as a member of a King Alarm security team was shot by armed men during efforts to foil a robbery at a variety store in Independence City.

The police confirmed the shooting, and said the security guard was not seriously injured.

Reports are that the security guard was saved by his bulletproof vest, and ended up sustaining injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

More details are expected to follow on the incident.