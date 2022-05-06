Security guard slapped with 3 charges re recent bank fire in Portland | Loop Jamaica

Security guard slapped with 3 charges re recent bank fire in Portland
Jamaica News
Jamaica News

Loop News

Preliminary charges have been laid against the security guard who has been at the centre of a fraud investigation following a recent fire at a bank in Port Antonio, Portland.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Calvin Hill of Pleasant Hill in the parish.

Hill is to face the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, May 10 to answer to charges of arson, counting house breaking and creating public mischief.

Meanwhile, the police said he remains under investigation for fraud, as information gleaned so far in the probe suggests that during the period of his employment, Hill used his position to steal an undetermined sum of cash from the bank.

