Security Minister on importance of cops and citizens working together

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says it is vital that there continue to be a robust partnership between the police and the community, in the ongoing battle against crime.

Speaking to members of the St James Police Civic Committee at the Montego Bay Yacht Club, Dr Chang said that a collaborative relationship is not just beneficial but essential for effective crime-fighting, particularly in areas like Montego Bay and the wider parish of St. James.

“It’s always good to see a working relationship between the police and the citizenry,” Dr. Chang said, highlighting that such collaborations are powerful tools in creating safer communities.

He noted that the Ministry is actively promoting increased dialogue between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) leadership and the public, a strategy that should yield positive outcomes in addressing crime.

“We must ensure that the citizenry is united in their support of the security forces and everything law-abiding,” he emphasised. Dr Chang, in the meantime, also reinforced the Ministry’s commitment to improving the working conditions for police officers, pointing to ongoing initiatives aimed at rehabilitating and digitising police stations across the island.

This, he said, is to ensure that law-enforcement personnel have the resources and safe environments necessary to perform their duties, noting that the digitisation of police stations is not only a long-awaited necessity but an essential step in empowering law-enforcement officers with modern tools to combat crime effectively.

He added that the police force has become more modernised over the years, attracting highly qualified talent and is more in line with worldwide best practices.

“We are upgrading the Coral Gardens Police Station in Rose Hall, St James, to bring it in line with the Hopewell Police station in Hanover as another of Jamaica’s smart facilities,” Dr Chang said, adding that “the digitisation of Jamaica’s police stations represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance public safety, improve service delivery, and foster greater community engagement.

“As the country embraces this digital transformation, it paves the way for a more effective and responsive law-enforcement sector, poised to address the complex challenges of modern-day policing.

With the advent of automated processes and computerised systems, Jamaica is forging a path towards a safer and more secure future for all its citizens,” the Minister said.

Since 2019, through Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC), the Ministry of National Security has led the charge to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, while creating the ambience for citizens to engage the police willingly and comfortably.