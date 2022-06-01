See broadcast schedule for sporting events for June 1-5 | Loop Jamaica

See broadcast schedule for sporting events for June 1-5
Hey sports fans, please check out this week’s broadcast schedule to keep up with your favourite sporting events. For your convenience, download the SportsMax App and watch from anywhere.

La Liga – La Liga Smartbank Semi-Final 1st Leg: 1-Jun @ 2pm on the SportsMax 2 ChannelLa Liga – La Liga Smartbank Semi-Final 1st Leg: 2-Jun @ 12pm on the SportsMax2 ChannelTennis – Roland-Garros Tennis: 2-Jun @ 10am on the NBC ChannelRugby – United Rugby Championship Quarter Final (Ulster vs Munster): 3-Jun @ 1:35pm on the SportsMax 2 ChannelLa Liga U-12 – 14 matches: 3-Jun @ 3am – 2pm on SportsMax 2 ChannelTennis – Roland-Garros Tennis: 3-Jun @ 10am on the NBC ChannelWrestling – WWE Friday Night Smackdown: 3-Jun @ 7pm on Fox ChannelRugby – United Rugby Champions Quarter Final (3 matches): 4-Jun @ 6:40am – 1:30pm on the SportsMax 2 ChannelLa Liga U-12 – 12 matches: 4-Jun @3am – 1pm on the SportsMax 2 ChannelMotorsports – Endurance World Championship (EWC) Spa Belgium: 4-Jun @ 5:30am on the SportsMax ChannelLa Liga – La Liga Smartbank Semi-Final 2nd Leg: 4-Jun @ 2pm on the SportsMax 2 ChannelTennis – Roland-Garros Tennis: 4-Jun @ 8am on the NBC ChannelSoftball – NCAA Women’s College World Series: 4-Jun @ 2pm on the ABC ChannelMotorsports – AMA Supercross: 4-Jun @ 1pm on the NBC ChannelGolf – PGA Tour Golf: 4-Jun @ 1:30pm on the CBS ChannelGolf – 2022 US Women’s Open Golf Championship: 4-Jun @ 2pm on the NBC ChannelAmerican Football – USFL Football: New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions: 4-Jun @ 2pm on the FOX ChannelBaseball – MLB Baseball: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies: 4-Jun @6pm on the FOX ChanneleSports – JEI Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament: 5-Jun @ 12pm on the SportsMax Live ChannelLa Liga U-12 Semi-Finals & Finals – 4 matches: 5-Jun @ 3am – 6:45am on the SportsMax 2 ChannelLa Liga – La Liga Smartbank Semi-Final 2nd Leg: 5-Jun @ 11:30am on the SportsMax 2 ChannelTennis – Roland-Garros Tennis: 5-Jun @ 8am on the NBC ChannelBull Riding – PBR Bull Riding: 5-Jun @ 11:30am on the CBS ChannelAmerican Football – USFL Football: Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia stars: 5-Jun @ 11am on the FOX ChannelSoftball – NCAA Women’s College World Series: 5-Jun @ 2pm on the ABC ChannelGolf – PGA Tour Golf: 5-Jun @ 1:30pm on the CBS ChannelGolf – 2022 US Women’s Open Golf Championship: 5-Jun @ 2pm on the NBC ChannelFootball – International Friendly: Uruguay at United States: 5-Jun @ 4pm on the FOX Channel

