See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30 | Loop Jamaica

Hey sports fans, starting today, we will provide you with a weekly broadcast schedule so you won’t miss out on your favourite sporting events. For your convenience, download the SportsMax App and watch from anywhere.

UECL – Europa Conference league final: AS Roma vs Feyenoord 25-May SportsMax 2 Channel @ 2pmNBA – Western Conference Final G5 Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors 26-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pmFOX Channel – WWE Smackdown 27-May @ 8pmUCL eChampions League finals 27-May SportsMax+ Channel @ 5:30am (ends 12:30pm)FOX Channel – Major League Baseball: 28-May @ 6pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 28-May @ 4:30pmNBC Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 28-May @ 1pmNBC Channel – ITF French Open (Roland-Garris Tennis): 28-May @10amNBC – World Athletics Track and Field (Prefontaine Classic): 28-May @ 3:30pmRugby – Heineken Champions Cup final: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 10:45amUCL Finals – Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 2pmNBA – Western Conference Final G6 Golden State vs Mavericks: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 29-May @ 1pmNBC Channel – Senior PGA Championship: 29-May @ 3pmNBA – Western Conference Final G7 Mavericks vs Golden State: 30-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pm

Download the SportsMax App here. Already have the app? Click here to access the SportsMax homepage.