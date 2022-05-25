See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30 | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30 | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30

Liverpool’s Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

Foreign exchange market remains relatively stable – BOJ

SV Foundation gifts children’s homes with vegetable gardens

Skeng’s arrest, charge should not ‘affect him travelling’ — lawyer

Opposition calls for probe into illegal importation of chicken parts

Rural community of 15 Miles, St Andrew gets facelift on Labour Day

Jordan sets his sights on becoming an actor

Opposition raps PM for pushback on NHT suggestions

Chelsea takeover approved by UK government

Wednesday May 25

31?C
Loop Sports

30 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Hey sports fans, starting today, we will provide you with a weekly broadcast schedule so you won’t miss out on your favourite sporting events. For your convenience, download the SportsMax App and watch from anywhere.

UECL – Europa Conference league final: AS Roma vs Feyenoord 25-May SportsMax 2 Channel @ 2pmNBA – Western Conference Final G5 Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors 26-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pmFOX Channel – WWE Smackdown 27-May @ 8pmUCL eChampions League finals 27-May SportsMax+ Channel @ 5:30am (ends 12:30pm)FOX Channel – Major League Baseball: 28-May @ 6pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 28-May @ 4:30pmNBC Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 28-May @ 1pmNBC Channel – ITF French Open (Roland-Garris Tennis): 28-May @10amNBC – World Athletics Track and Field (Prefontaine Classic): 28-May @ 3:30pmRugby – Heineken Champions Cup final: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 10:45amUCL Finals – Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 2pmNBA – Western Conference Final G6 Golden State vs Mavericks: 28-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf: 29-May @ 1pmNBC Channel – Senior PGA Championship: 29-May @ 3pmNBA – Western Conference Final G7 Mavericks vs Golden State: 30-May SportsMax Channel @ 8pm

Download the SportsMax App here. Already have the app? Click here to access the SportsMax homepage.

Related Articles

Sport

May 25, 2022 11:30 AM

Sport

May 22, 2022 07:45 PM

Sport

May 22, 2022 06:27 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30

Sport

Liverpool’s Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

Festivals

Belize to hold its first International Music and Food Festival

More From

World News

14 children dead after mass shooting incident at Texas school

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead, Gov Greg Abbott said
Abbott said a local man opened fire at Ro

See also

Jamaica News

Looking for sign of life, grandma held teen for 1 hour after death

15-y-o in suspected Portland drowning was Sugar Minott’s favourite grandchild

Sport

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in a stacked women’s 100m field at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.
The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 11.12 seconds in a nail-biting finish a

Sport

Thompson-Herah returns to Eugene in top 100m field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will clash over 200m

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: Beekeeping sweetening the lives of many Jamaicans

Stephen Williams is a proud father of four who was able to put his children through school by raising bees in St Catherine.
With a spritely voice that belies his seniority, Williams is grateful for

Jamaica News

Over 100 rounds fired: INDECOM probes killing of St Ann’s most wanted

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the double fatal shooting on the North-South Highway on May 21, in which a man, said to be one of St Ann’

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols