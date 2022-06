See SportsMax broadcast schedule for sporting events for June 9-14 | Loop Jamaica

Sports fans, please check out this week’s broadcast schedule to keep up with your favourite sporting events for June 9-14. For your convenience, download the SportsMax App and watch from anywhere.

JUNE 9

SportsMax Channel – South Africa Tour of India 1st T20 (India vs Sri Lanka) @ 8:30am

JUNE 10

SportsMax Channel – United Rugby Championship Semi-Final 1 @ 1:35pm

JUNE 11

SportsMax 2 Channel – United Rugby Champions Semi-Final 2 @ 8amSportsMax 2 Channel – La Liga – La Liga Smartbank Final 1st Leg @ 2pmABC Channel – MLS Soccer (New York Bulls at Charlotte FC) @ 2pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf @ 2pmNBC Channel – USFL Football (American) @ 12pmNBC Channel – AMA Motorcross Series @ 3pmNBC Channel – Horseracing 154th Belmont stakes @ 4pmFOX Channel – MLB Baseball @ 6pmSportsMax Channel – WTCR Hungaroring, Budapest & Hungary Qualifying @ 8amSportsMax Plus Channel – ETCR Hungaroring, Budapest & Hungary Qualifying @ 4:55am

JUNE 12

SportsMax Channel – South Africa Tour of India 2nd T20 (India vs Sri Lanka) @ 8:30amSportsMax 2 Channel – ETCR Hungaroring, Budapest & Hungary Super Finals @ 11amCBS Channel – LPGA Tour Golf @ 12pmCBS Channel – PGA Tour Golf @ 2pmNBC Channel – IndyCar Racing @ 12pmNBC Channel – Track and Field Adidas BOOST Boston Games @ 3pmABC Channel – MLS Soccer (New England Revolution at Sporting Kansas City) @ 2pmFOX Channel – USFL Football @ 3pm

JUNE 14

SportsMax Channel – South Africa Tour of India 3rd T20 (India vs Sri Lanka) @ 8:30am