Seiveright upbeat at new flights expected for bumper winter season Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Tourism is upbeat about the partnerships with several airlines that are expected to result in the arrival of several new nonstop flights to Jamaica in December as the destination prepares for a bumper winter tourism season.

Among the new flights expected are non-stops between London, United Kingdom and Montego Bay by new European airline, Norse Atlantic Airways, starting December 1; nonstop flights between Toronto, Canada and Montego Bay by Canadian airline, Jetlines, starting December 9; and nonstop flights between Toronto, Canada and Kingston by Canadian airline, Flair, starting December 16.

Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, noted that these new flights are coming in addition to new flights that were launched over the last several weeks, including Southwest Airline’s nonstop flights between Kansas City, Missouri, USA and Montego Bay, and United Airline’s nonstop flights between Denver, Colorado, USA and Montego Bay.

Seiveright attributed the securing of air seats to collaborative work, led by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and his officials over the last three years during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, which Seiveright said continues to bear significant fruit.

Already for the year, January to November 29, preliminary figures indicate that Jamaica has welcomed some 2.5 million stopover visitors. This is an 18 per cent increase over the same period in 2022, and a 10 per cent increase over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

“If we continue on this impressive growth trajectory, we will be on track to meet our new projections of four million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by yearend,” said Seiveright.