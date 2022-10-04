Selah Marley Rebuked Critics After Wearing Kanye West’s “WLM” Shirt

Selah Marley issued a scathing rebuke of her critics following the fallout from wearing Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Selah, reggae legend Bob Marley’s granddaughter, caught some heat after she popped up at Kanye West’s Yeezy season 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday. The backlash on Twitter was swift, with some folks mentioning her famous parents and her grandfather and what they stood for. The model, who is also famous for being Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley’s daughter, posted a response to her critics on her IG Story, calling them “hive minds mentality.”

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality,” she wrote. “You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from “The agenda” sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

She also spoke about the chaos and will not be bullied into silence.

“All morale & empathy is eliminated due to the fact that you feel justified by your emotions,” Selah Marley continues. “The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, dms you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

Selah made one thing clear, she will speak her truth and has much more to say. Selah Marley is a 23-year-old model who is signed to Next Management. She made headlines in 2020 when she spoke about Rohan Marley being an absentee father and her mother, Lauryn Hill, abusing her as a child, something Hill rebuffed, calling it her method of discipline.

In the wake of her statement shared on Instagram, Selah Marley also showed support to Kanye West when she posted a video of the two of them chatting and laughing. On the other hand, Ye has been going back and forth on social media with various people including Supreme’s Tremaine Emory, who criticized him for suggesting LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault