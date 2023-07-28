Senate approves Bill to raise retirement age for DPP, auditor general Loop Jamaica

Members of the Senate on Friday (July 28) approved the Constitution (Amendment of Sections 96 (1) and 121(1)) Act, 2023, to raise the age of retirement for holders of the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Auditor General from 60 to 65 years.

The legislation was approved without amendments with senators from both sides making contributions.

Piloting the Bill, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, said the constitutionally established ceiling for the age of retirement for the Auditor-General and the DPP is five years shorter in duration when compared to the upper limit set in the Pensions (Public Service) Act for a public officer in the civil service.

The Pensions (Public Service) Act, which was promulgated in 2017, sought to, among other things, gradually increase the retirement age of public officers to 65 years.

He said it reflects a proposal previously considered by Cabinet during the deliberations on the Pensions Bill in 2016 and 2017.

Senator Samuda said the proposed amendment to the Constitution will, therefore, address the inconsistency that currently exists between the two pieces of legislation and, by extension, create a more level playing field for all.

“The framers of the Constitution anticipated that the age of retirement can change; it is the reason it is not deeply entrenched. It is a simple amendment that should be supported by all,” he pointed out.

The amendments raise the age of retirement to 65 years and allow the Governor-General, in appropriate cases, to permit an extension up to 70 years.

The Bill was approved in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. It now awaits the formal assent of the Governor-General.

Senators contributing to the debate were Donna Scott Mottley, Ransford Braham, Damion Crawford, Sherene Golding Campbell, Lambert Brown, Don Wehby, Abka Fitz-Henley, Dr Floyd Morris, and Peter Bunting.

Members of the Opposition opposed the amendment and called for a divide. Following the vote, 11 voted for, six against, and three members were absent.